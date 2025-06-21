430 killed, over 3,500 wounded in Israeli attacks on Iran: Health Ministry

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi announced Saturday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes rose to 430, with more than 3,500 civilians wounded since the start of the attacks on June 13, according to a Health Ministry press release cited by local media.

The Israeli strikes have targeted a wide range of sites, including missile depots, nuclear facilities, and residential areas in Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Khorramabad, and other cities.

Among the reported targets was the nuclear site in Isfahan, which Iranian authorities said did not suffer hazardous leaks.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Activists News Agency reported Thursday that up to 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 injured in the Israeli assault.

Iran has retaliated with coordinated drone and missile attacks on Israeli territory.

On the Israeli side, at least 25 people have been killed and more than 2,500 injured in Iranian strikes, according to figures released by Israeli authorities.





