Israel says it hit military and nuclear sites in Iran overnight

The Israeli military said Friday that its air force struck dozens of military facilities and a nuclear research site in Iran overnight.

Earlier this morning, Iran struck southern Israel in a new round of missile attacks. Iranian media reported that the strikes targeted Israel's Nevatim Air Base in the Negev Desert.

Shortly after, the Israeli military said in a statement that more than 60 fighter jets carried out overnight airstrikes in Tehran, using approximately 120 munitions to hit military targets.

Among the sites struck was the headquarters of Iran's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, known as SPND. The military said the facility is used to develop advanced weapons and military technologies.

Four drones launched from Iran at Israel overnight were also intercepted.

Hostilities broke out last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.



