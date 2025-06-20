Gaza faces 'man-made drought' as water systems collapse: UNICEF

Gaza is on the brink of a "man-made drought," with children at risk of dying from thirst, UNICEF said Friday, warning that only 40% of drinking water production facilities remain functional in the besieged enclave.

"We are way below emergency standards in terms of drinking water for people in Gaza," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters at a press briefing in Geneva.

According to Elder, if the current aid blocking does not end, "children will begin to die of thirst."

"In a war already defined by its brutality, Gaza now teeters at its deadliest edge," he said.

Out of 217 drinking water production facilities in Gaza, only 87 are currently operational, according to the agency. Elder said: "Gaza is facing what would amount to a man-made drought. Water systems are collapsing."

"However, because this is man-made, it can be stopped," he stressed. "None of these problems are logistical or technical. They are political. Denial has become policy. If there is political will, the water crisis will be eased overnight."



