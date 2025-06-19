Israel launched new wave of airstrikes in western Iran

Israeli warplanes launched a new wave of airstrikes in western Iran on Thursday, the army said.

A military statement said that some 20 fighter jets took part in the strikes on troops and missile infrastructure.

The army also said that an Israeli drone hit trucks carrying ballistic missiles as they allegedly arrived at their launch sites.

The statement, however, did not give details about the precise location of the strikes.

Hostilities began on Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.