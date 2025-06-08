Civilians in Gaza face heavy attacks while seeking food at aid centers: UN agency

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported Saturday that civilians suffering from hunger in the Gaza Strip have come under heavy Israeli attacks while seeking food at aid distribution centers.

UNRWA cited in a statement the testimony of a Palestinian survivor of an attack on a distribution center in Rafah, which had been established by the US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)under the guise of humanitarian aid.

The statement noted that starving Palestinians, in their desperate search for food, are being exposed to intense Israeli assaults at the so-called distribution centers, putting their lives at severe risk.

It said many return home empty-handed after surviving attacks.

The statement underlined the urgent need to resume secure aid distribution to Gazans and stressed that it must be carried out through UN agencies, including UNRWA.

Since May 27, the Israeli army has been launching attacks on distribution zones established under the guise of humanitarian aid by the Israeli-US-backed GHF.

Israeli forces have been opening fire on civilians flocking to the distribution sites in "buffer zones" created by Israel.

According to data from the Media Office in Gaza, between May 27 and June 6, Israeli forces carried out attacks on Palestinians at the distribution centers, killing 110 victims and injuring 583.

The bodies of nine Palestinians remain missing.