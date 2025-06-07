 Contact Us
News Middle East 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza on 2nd day of Eid

17 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza on 2nd day of Eid

At least 17 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire on the second day of Eid al-Adha, bringing the total death toll from Israeli attacks to 115 since May 27. This marks the fourth Eid under the ongoing conflict, with nearly 54,700 Palestinians killed in the war.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 07,2025
Subscribe
17 PALESTINIANS KILLED IN ISRAELI STRIKES IN SOUTHERN GAZA ON 2ND DAY OF EID

At least 17 Palestinians were killed early Saturday morning, the second day of Eid al-Adha, in Israeli strikes and gunfire in the southern Gaza governorates of Khan Younis and Rafah, according to Palestinian sources.

Twelve people, including four members of a single family, were killed and over 40 others wounded in Israeli shelling that targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians west of Khan Younis.

Separately, five Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces near an aid distribution center west of Rafah. Several others were injured.

The total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire while trying to access humanitarian aid since May 27 has risen to 115, with more than 580 wounded and nine still missing, according to a tally by Anadolu based on Palestinian sources.

On Friday, the first day of Eid al-Adha alone, 33 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and shelling across several areas of the Gaza Strip.

This is the fourth Eid for Gazans since Israel launched a genocidal war, which has killed nearly 54,700 Palestinians, created famine conditions, and rendered the enclave uninhabitable.