Israeli army kills 17 more Palestinians in Gaza amid ongoing genocidal attacks

The Israeli army has killed 17 more Palestinians since early Monday in deadly strikes across the war-devastated Gaza Strip.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, 17 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on homes and tents across the Gaza Strip.

The latest victims of Israeli forces' brutal attacks include six Palestinians killed in southern Gaza's Khan Younis, one of whom was killed by Israeli special forces.

During the attack on Khan Younis, the Israeli army cut off the city's communications service, Wafa added.

On Sunday, the Israeli army began a broad ground offensive in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, the Israeli army in the Southern Command, both the standing army and reserves, began a broad ground operation throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip, as part of the start of "Operation Gideon's Chariots," the army said in a statement.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





