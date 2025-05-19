Israeli army destroys medical supplies at Gaza hospital

The Israeli army on Monday morning targeted a warehouse storing medical fluids and supplies at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing genocidal attacks that have been taking place since October 2023.

The Gaza Health Ministry posted images on social media showing the aftermath of the Israeli army's attack on the medical supplies warehouse within the complex.

The photographs reveal extensive destruction of medical fluids, supplies, and vital equipment following the Israeli forces' attack.

The attack comes one day after the Israeli army announced the launch of a ground offensive in several areas across Gaza as part of its "Operation Gideon's Chariots," marking a dangerous escalation in the ongoing genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Last week, the Israeli army attacked the Nasser Medical Complex, the largest hospital in Gaza, killing and injuring several Palestinians receiving treatment inside, according to a statement by the Gaza local authorities.

Throughout its genocide in Gaza, the Israeli army has systematically targeted Gaza's hospitals and health care system, rendering most of them nonfunctional and endangering the lives of patients and wounded, as documented by Palestinian and UN reports.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





