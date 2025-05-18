Iran condemns Israeli strikes on Yemeni ports, infrastructure

Iran condemned Israeli airstrikes on Yemen as "a clear war crime and an example of crimes against humanity," according to a statement Saturday from the Foreign Ministry.

Spokesperson Esmail Beqaie denounced the strikes that have targeted ports and civilian infrastructure, stating that the assaults took place while Yemenis are already under a blockade and facing severe humanitarian conditions.

"Targeting vital infrastructure in this context is a brutal act aimed at depriving people of access to basic necessities," he said.

Beqaie also criticized the UN Security Council for remaining silent in the face of the attacks, claiming such inaction reflects a decline in the Council's legal and moral authority.

Israel reportedly carried out strikes Friday on the ports of Ras Isa, Hudaydah and Al-Salif, all in areas controlled by Yemen's Houthi group.