Another brother of slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed in Israeli strike in central Gaza

Palestinians clear the rubble from a house that was hit in Israeli strikes at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on May 18, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Another brother of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed along with three sons in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, Palestinian media said on Sunday.

Zakaria Sinwar, a historian and a professor of modern history at the Islamic University in Gaza, was killed in the strike that targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp Saturday night, Palestinian news agency Safa reported.

The broadcaster said three of his sons also lost their lives in the same attack.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN earlier reported that the bodies of Mohammed Sinwar, another brother of the dead Hamas chief, and ten of his aides were found in an underground tunnel in the southern city of Khan Younis.

There was no confirmation from Hamas of the Israeli claim.

Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza, was killed by Israeli army forces in southern Gaza on Oct. 16, 2024.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.