5 more Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Five more Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a medical source said.

The source said a woman reporter was among the victims, who lost their lives along with members of their families in attacks on houses and tents for displaced civilians in various areas across Gaza.

He identified the slain reporters as Abdul Rahman Al-Abaadela, Khaled Abu Seif, Azeez Al-Hajjar, Ahmed Al-Zaytani, and Nour Qandil.

The new fatalities brought the number of journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023 to 222, according to Gaza's government media office.

The Health Ministry said early Sunday that at least 153 Palestinians were killed in intensified Israeli airstrikes in the enclave in the last 24 hours.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.