Iran supreme court upholds death sentence against pop singer Tataloo

Iran's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence handed down against pop singer Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, known as Tataloo, on blasphemy charges, the judiciary spokesman said Saturday.

Tataloo was initially handed a five-year prison sentence for blasphemy by the Tehran Criminal Court.

However, the Supreme Court overturned that verdict and referred the case to a different court, which later sentenced him to death.

"This ruling has now been confirmed and is ready for execution," judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told reporters.

He added that the singer's lawyer has filed two requests, typically a retrial request and a clemency plea, which are currently under review.

"These requests have been formally registered and are under review," Jahangir said, adding that a decision would be announced in due course.

Jahangir had first announced the death sentence in January, while noting that the verdict was not final at that time.

The heavily tattooed Iranian singer was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for "promoting corruption and prostitution" and spreading "propaganda" against the Islamic republic.

He is currently serving that sentence.

Tataloo received backing from conservative politicians, including the late president Ebrahim Raisi, who sought to appeal to younger Iranians.

In 2015, he released a pro-nuclear deal anthem that was promoted by state media during the presidency of moderate Hassan Rouhani.










