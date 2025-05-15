90% of Gaza’s population forcibly displaced by Israeli war: UN

Around 90% of Gaza's 2.4 million population has been forcibly displaced by Israel's ongoing war on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Thursday.

Palestinians mark on Thursday the 77th anniversary of their expulsion from their towns in historical Palestine after the founding of Israel.

"In 1948, more than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced from their towns and villages. These events are known as the Nakba," UNRWA said in a statement.

"77 years later, Palestinians continue to be forcibly displaced."

The refugee agency said that the Israeli war has forced 90% of the population to flee their homes.

"Some have been displaced 10 times or more."

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.