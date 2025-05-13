SAUDI CROWN PRINCE SAYS DEALS WORTH OVER $300B SIGNED WITH US DURING TRUMPS VISIT TO KINGDOM

Saudi crown prince says deals worth over $300B signed with US during Trump's visit to kingdom

US President Donald Trump greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Saudi-US investment forum at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh on May 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Tuesday that the kingdom has signed agreements with the US worth more than $300 billion during US President Donald Trump's current visit.

His remarks came during the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, attended by Trump following bilateral talks and the signing of several agreements.

"Our countries share a deep economic relationship that began 92 years ago," the crown prince said, emphasizing that joint investments are one of the key pillars of Saudi economic ties with the US.

He added that Saudi Arabia currently has the largest economy in the region, adding that his country "is working on partnership opportunities with the US valued at $600 billion."

The crown prince also noted that trade volume between the two nations from 2013 to 2024 reached $500 billion.

US companies account for nearly a quarter of all foreign investment in Saudi Arabia, he said.