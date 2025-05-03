UN envoy urges Israel to cease attacks on Syria 'at once'

United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Saturday urged Israel to immediately stop its attacks, after the Israeli military said it struck Syrian military sites overnight, the latest such raids.

"I strongly condemn Israel's continued and escalating violations of Syria's sovereignty, including multiple air strikes in Damascus and other cities," Pedersen said in a post on X, adding: "I call for these attacks to cease at once and for Israel to stop endangering Syrian civilians and to respect international law and Syria's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and independence."







