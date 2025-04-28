After Israeli missile took his legs, young Palestinian gymnast still hopeful

On a hospital bed in Gaza, young Palestinian Ahmad al-Ghalban scrolls through old videos on his mobile phone with a weary hand, now left with only one finger. In these videos, he practices gymnastics with agility and grace in an open space north of the war-torn enclave.

These clips capture moments shared between Ahmad, 16, and his twin brother Mohammad, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike that directly targeted them and two other relatives inside their home in the northern town of Beit Lahia. At the time, they were packing essential belongings in preparation for a new displacement journey following Israeli evacuation orders on March 22.

As a result of the strike, Ahmad lost both legs and four fingers of his left hand. He also suffered a broken right hand and a severe back injury.

Once known for his lively spirit and ability to jump and move effortlessly, Ahmad was transformed by the Israeli missile into a bedridden patient, unable to move independently. He now struggles to sleep and rise without assistance.

Defying amputation and the paralysis Israel seeks to inflict upon Gaza's children and youth, Ahmad is hopeful to continue his treatment abroad and to have prosthetic limbs fitted, enabling him to reclaim his dream of practicing gymnastics.

Speaking to Anadolu in a trembling voice, Ahmad recounted that he had gone to his home in Al-Shaymaa neighborhood with his twin brother, his uncle, and cousin to pack their belongings in preparation for displacement after Israeli evacuation orders.

Although they were civilians-most of them children under the age of 18, as defined by the Convention on the Rights of the Child-the Israeli army, employing advanced and precise military technology in its genocidal war on Gaza, directly targeted them.

Only Ahmad survived the attack, miraculously, albeit with severe bodily injuries.

The Palestinian teen could hardly comprehend what had happened. He found his uncle and twin brother lying in pieces. Instinctively, he began reciting verses from Islam's holy book, the Quran, which his brother echoed during the first moments of the bombardment.

Ahmad then lost consciousness and only awoke later in the hospital.

GYMNASTICS



Ahmad shared that he and his twin brother began practicing gymnastics seven years ago. Before the onset of the Israeli genocide on Oct. 7, 2023, they had participated in festivals and events organized for children.

He explained that Israel robbed him of his ability to practice gymnastics by taking away both his legs and his twin.

Nonetheless, Ahmad remains determined, expressing his ambition to travel abroad, undergo further treatment, and obtain prosthetic limbs to walk again and pursue his passion for this sport.

Multiple human rights and UN reports have repeatedly confirmed that Gaza's health sector is severely crippled due to the Israeli war, its deliberate targeting of medical centers and hospitals, and the closure of border crossings.

Israel has closed Gaza's border crossings to food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid since March 2, triggering a deepening humanitarian disaster, according to reports from government bodies, human rights groups, and international agencies.

CHILD AMPUTEES



Amina al-Ghalban, mother of the twin brothers, told Anadolu that Ahmad and Mohammad had joined the "Gaza Stars Circus School" seven years ago.

She added that they had been participating in local gymnastics festivals for the past seven years.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, the Palestinian mother hopes that her son Ahmad will be fitted with prosthetic limbs, enabling him to return to his beloved hobby.

On March 2, Jordan's King Abdullah II said that Gaza now has the highest number of child amputees in the world relative to its population.

This was echoed by Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), who in December 2024 declared that Gaza is facing a "pandemic of disabilities."

"Now, Gaza has the highest number of child amputees per capita in the world-many losing limbs & undergoing surgeries without even anesthesia," he tweeted at the time.

According to figures released by Gaza's government media office, at least 4,700 Palestinians have undergone amputations due to Israel's genocidal attacks, 18% of whom are children.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Over 52,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.