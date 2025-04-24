ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE PUTS GAZA CHILDRENS HOSPITAL OUT OF SERVICE

An Israeli airstrike has forced a children's hospital out of service in the Gaza Strip as Tel Aviv continued its genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said the Durra Children's Hospital in Gaza City is now out of service after it sustained damage in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday.

The ministry said an Israeli missile hit the hospital's upper building, damaging the intensive care unit and destroying the solar panel system that feeds the facility with power.

According to the ministry, some 37 hospitals have now been rendered inoperational since the start of the Israeli onslaught in October 2023.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its offensive on Gaza.

Under the rules of war, targeting civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Israel resumed its offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January. It has killed nearly 51,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the enclave since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war that has left the territory on the brink of famine.







