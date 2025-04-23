8 more Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Jabalia, Gaza City

The Israeli army killed eight more Palestinians in early morning strikes on the Gaza Strip Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Another five were killed in another strike that targeted a tent inside a school sheltering displaced people in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeastern Gaza City.

The Israeli army also opened heavy machine-gun fire toward residential areas in eastern Gaza City, as well as on the eastern areas of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

It has killed nearly 51,300 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







