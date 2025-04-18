Israel strikes vehicle, prefabricated houses in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on Friday, targeting a vehicle and prefabricated housing units in two locations in southern Lebanon, in a new breach of the ceasefire agreement.

According to Lebanon's official news agency, an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle on the Ghazieh Highway in the Zahrani area.

Another drone targeted prefabricated houses in the town of Marjayoun. No injuries have been reported so far, the agency said.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, which ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported more than 1,470 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 130 victims and injuries to more than 375.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.