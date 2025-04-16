UN official urges 'unimpeded' humanitarian access throughout Gaza

A UN spokeswoman urged "unimpeded" humanitarian access throughout the Gaza Strip on Wednesday as Israel continues its onslaught despite international demands for a ceasefire.

"It's essential for us to keep pushing for the restoration of the ceasefire, for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and we call, of course, once again, for unimpeded humanitarian access throughout the Gaza Strip," Stephanie Tremblay told reporters.

She said humanitarians are finding it "increasingly difficult" to operate as no aid has entered Gaza for nearly two months.

"For now, we are now in the seventh week of this," she said.

Citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Tremblay said Israeli authorities continue to deny planned coordinated mission.

"Today, only two out of six planned humanitarian movements that were coordinated with the Israeli authorities were facilitated. The remaining four were denied," she added.

Palestinian and international organizations have accused Israel of disproportionately targeting civilians, including displaced families sheltering in tents, homes, hospitals and civilian institutions.

More than 51,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in the offensive since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





