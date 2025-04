Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will be attending this week's Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Turkish AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik said on Monday.

Speaking at a party meeting, Çelik announced that Sharaa will arrive on Friday. The forum will take place in the resort city of Antalya from Friday till Sunday.

Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, was declared Syria's president for a transitional period in January.