Protests erupt in Arab world to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

Crowds of protesters gathered in several cities across the Arab world on Monday to demand an end to Israel's destructive onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of students protested on Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the Tunisian capital, waving Palestinian and Hamas flags, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Protesters also gathered outside the Municipal Theatre in Tunis before marching to the nearby French Embassy.

Trade unions in Morocco also announced a general strike across the North African country, including in several educational institutions, to draw attention to calls for ending the Israeli war on Gaza.

In Syria, hundreds of people participated in a rally in the capital Damascus to protest Israeli attacks on Syria and on the Palestinian people, according to the state news agency SANA.

Palestinian factions have called on supporters around the world to stage a general strike on Monday to pile pressure on Israel to halt its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed nearly 1,400 people, injured over 3,400 others, and shattered a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.