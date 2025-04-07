France, Saudi Arabia to co-host conference on 2-state solution in coming months

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that France will co-host an international conference in the coming months with Saudi Arabia, aimed at advancing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We will act, looking toward an international conference for the two-state solution, which France will co-host with Saudi Arabia," Macron said in a press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Macron said the initiative will be prepared in close coordination with regional partners, including Cairo.

He emphasized the need for a political solution to ensure long-term stability in the region.

"But we have the deep conviction that it is indeed only the political response that will ensure stability and security in Gaza and throughout the region, and it is in this spirit that we will act," he added.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Macron noted: "We condemn the resumption of Israeli strikes on Gaza, which constitute a dramatic setback for the civilian population, the hostages, their families, and the entire region. We call for an immediate return to the ceasefire and the release of all hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza."

"We firmly oppose the displacement of populations and any annexation of Gaza and the West Bank," he added.

"It would be a violation of international law and a serious threat to the security of the entire region, including that of Israel," he further added.

He also voiced support for the reconstruction of Gaza.

"I reiterate my support for the reconstruction plan for Gaza endorsed by the Arab League on March 4, and I salute here the crucial work of Egypt on this plan, which offers a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and must also open the way to new Palestinian governance in the enclave led by the Palestinian Authority," he stressed.

- Gaza reconstruction

Sisi, for his part, reiterated his rejection of Palestinian displacement from their land.

"President Macron and I discussed the tragic situation in Gaza and stressed the urgent need to return to a ceasefire, to allow for the immediate entry of humanitarian aid, and to ensure the release of hostages," he said.

The Egyptian leader said he reviewed with Macron an Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction and agreed to coordinate joint efforts regarding a Gaza reconstruction conference to be hosted by Egypt as soon as hostilities in Gaza cease.

"Achieving stability and lasting peace in the Middle East will remain out of reach as long as the Palestinian issue is unresolved and the Palestinian people continue to suffer the horrors of devastating wars," he said.

Sisi said Macron's visit "clearly embodies a long-standing path of fruitful bilateral cooperation between Egypt and France across all fields that serve the interests of both friendly countries."

"This journey of cooperation has been crowned by the announcement of elevating relations to the level of a strategic partnership-an important step toward strengthening joint collaboration and opening new horizons that meet the interests and aspirations of our two friendly peoples," he said.

"We agreed with the French President on the importance of implementing all components of our new strategic partnership, including mutual support for international candidacies, and boosting opportunities for cooperation in fields such as localizing the railway industry, technical and vocational training, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the production of green hydrogen."

- Syria's unity

Regarding Syria and Lebanon, the Egyptian president said he agreed with his French counterpart on "the importance of preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity, and that the political process during the transitional phase must be inclusive and involve all components of the Syrian people."

He also stressed the need to end the Israeli occupation of Syrian territory. He also called for all parties to adhere to a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Sisi said his discussions with Macron also touched on the issue of water security.

"We stressed Egypt and France's keenness to restore normal levels of maritime traffic through the Suez Canal, and to avoid the need for commercial vessels to take longer and more expensive alternative routes, as a result of attacks in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait stemming from the ongoing war in Gaza," he said.

"This situation has led Egypt to lose around $7 billion in Suez Canal revenues in 2024, in addition to its direct negative impact on global trade and supply chains," Sisi added.

Macron arrived in Cairo on Sunday for a three-day visit to Egypt for talks with Egyptian officials on bilateral ties and regional developments. His trip began with a tour of the Grand Egyptian Museum in western Cairo and a walk through its historic streets, especially the Khan el-Khalili bazaar.

A trilateral summit to discuss the situation in Gaza is scheduled for Monday between Sisi, Macron, and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The summit comes as the Israeli army escalated its attacks on the Palestinian territory, where more than 1,300 people have been killed and 3,400 others injured in airstrikes since March 18, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.