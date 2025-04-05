Israel has cut 70% of Gaza’s water supply: Municipality

The Israeli army on Saturday halted the flow of water from Israeli company Mekorot to the Gaza Strip, effectively cutting off 70% of the enclave's total water supply.

According to Gaza municipality spokesperson Hosni Mehanna, the disconnection affects the main pipeline located in the Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, where Israeli forces have been conducting a military operation since Thursday.

"The reasons behind the interruption remain unclear, but we are coordinating with international organizations to inspect whether the pipeline was damaged due to the heavy Israeli bombardment in the area," Mehanna told Anadolu.

He added that the stoppage may have either been caused by direct military activity or may have stemmed from a deliberate political decision by Israeli authorities.

"Regardless of the cause, the consequences are dire. If the flow of water from Mekorot is not restored soon, Gaza will face a full-blown water crisis," Mehanna warned.

The Gaza Strip, already suffering from a chronic shortage of clean water due to years of blockade, infrastructure collapse, and contamination of groundwater, is now facing the risk of widespread dehydration as humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023. The military campaign resumed in March after a nearly two-month truce.







