6 more Palestinians killed as Israel continues bombing Gaza

Six Palestinians, including a young girl, were killed Friday in Israeli airstrikes targeting residential homes and civilian gatherings in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli army unrelentingly continues its genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

A medical source told Anadolu that three people were killed in an airstrike on a home in Rafah, while two were killed in a strike on a group of people in Khan Younis in the south.

A girl was killed in the Zeitoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, as the army targeted her home.

Witnesses, meanwhile, reported intense strikes on the Al-Sanati area in Abasan town in eastern Khan Younis, though no casualties were confirmed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing 1,249 victims and injuring 3,022 despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, that took hold in January.

More than 50,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.











