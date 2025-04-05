5 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

Five Palestinians were killed on Saturday in multiple Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, sources said, as the Israeli army continued demolishing residential buildings in western Rafah.

A medical source told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a community kitchen distributing food in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In a separate attack, a Palestinian was killed and his wife and child were injured after their apartment was bombed in central Khan Younis.

In Gaza City, a Palestinian woman was killed in an Israeli strike on the Zeitoun neighborhood, located in the southeast of the city.

Witnesses said Israel resumed heavy shelling on the al-Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza at dawn, firing extensively into the area.

Meanwhile, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army continued demolishing residential buildings in the western part of the city, particularly in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, where it has been carrying out a military offensive since March 23.

The area has been under siege as the army attempts to expand its control and establish what it calls a "buffer security zone."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are said to be underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave. Israel

Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce.

More than 50,600 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







