Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief

"I condemn the attack by the Israeli army on a medical and emergency convoy on 23 March, resulting in the killing of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian workers in Gaza. The subsequent discovery of their bodies ... buried near their clearly marked destroyed vehicles, is deeply disturbing," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published April 01,2025
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk (EPA File Photo)

The UN rights chief on Tuesday harshly condemned an Israeli army attack last week on an emergency convoy that killed 15 aid workers and medical personnel, and demanded an investigation.

"I condemn the attack by the Israeli army on a medical and emergency convoy on 23 March resulting in the killing of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian workers in Gaza," Volker Turk said in a statement, adding that "the subsequent discovery of their bodies ... buried near their clearly marked destroyed vehicles, is deeply disturbing".