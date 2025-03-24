Israeli evacuation orders now cover 14% of Gaza: UN

Israel's evacuation orders now cover an estimated 14% of the Gaza Strip, the UN said Monday, amid a new wave of devastating airstrikes that have killed hundreds in recent days.

"Yesterday, Israeli authorities also issued a new evacuation order in Rafah, covering about 2% of the strip and affecting five neighborhoods," Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"With this latest directive, the overall area designed for evacuation in the past week covers an estimated 14% of the Gaza Strip, along with vast 'no go' zones along the borders and Netzarim corridor," he added.

Citing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Dujarric said that at least 124,000 people have been newly displaced, with many moving on foot toward the Mawasi area.

"Large numbers of people (are) reportedly seeking shelter in hospitals," Dujarric said.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate.

"Ninety percent of people surveyed in recent weeks did not have sufficient access to water, with respondents going several days without being able to wash their hands," he said.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing at least 730 people and wounding nearly 1,200 others, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in effect since January.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,200 injured in a brutal Israeli military offensive on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.









