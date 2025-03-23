Tens of thousands of Israelis rally for hostages, against dismissal of Shin Bet chief

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday to demand an end to the war in the Gaza Strip to protect the lives of the Israeli captives, and reject the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Israeli media, including the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Channel 12 and public broadcaster KAN, said protesters took to the streets across the country to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to halt military operations in Gaza amid fears for the hostages.

One of the largest demonstrations took place at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv. In West Jerusalem, protesters rallied against the government's intent to dismiss Bar and resume the Gaza war, arguing it endangers the lives of the hostages.

Demonstrators blocked roads with vehicles, including at Paris Square near the prime minister's residence, according to KAN. Police intervened and made several arrests.

Similar protests were also reported in Haifa in the north and Beersheba in the south.

Netanyahu said Saturday that Bar will not remain the head of the Shin Bet security agency, despite the Supreme Court's decision to freeze his dismissal.

Netanyahu's government decided Friday to terminate Bar's tenure effective April 10, unless a permanent replacement is appointed before that date. However, the Supreme Court later issued a temporary injunction freezing the decision until it rules on appeals, with a final hearing scheduled no later than April 8.

Bar has hinted, at political motives behind his dismissal, suggesting that Netanyahu's decision stemmed from his refusal to show "personal loyalty" to the prime minister.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 900 injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught in Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.











