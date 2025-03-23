Israel kills 23 Palestinians in airstrikes on southern Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza have killed at least 23 Palestinians and wounded dozens since early Sunday, targeting homes and refugee tents, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses.

A medical source at Gaza's European Hospital told Anadolu that an Israeli airstrike on the Ashour family home in the Al-Nasr area of southern Rafah killed eight people.

Two Palestinians were also killed in an attack on the Al-Hashash area, the source added.

Four more victims were brought to the hospital after an airstrike targeted the Al-Fukhari area east of Khan Younis.

The hospital also received multiple injured civilians following Israeli attacks on refugee tents and homes across southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, a medical source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis confirmed that nine people were killed when Israeli forces bombed several homes in the city.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli army had struck at least six homes in different areas of Khan Younis in recent hours.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,000 injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









