Lebanon’s Hezbollah denies involvement, support for any party in Syria’s attacks

The Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, denied Saturday any involvement in the attacks in Syria or supporting any side.

Syrian media activists and observers monitoring the Syrian conflict have accused Hezbollah, a former ally of the former Assad regime, of backing the attacks.

Hezbollah issued a statement in response that asserted that "certain parties (unnamed) persist in dragging Hezbollah's name into the events unfolding in Syria and accusing it of being a party to the ongoing conflict."

"Hezbollah unequivocally and categorically denies these baseless allegations and urges media outlets to exercise caution in reporting news, avoiding misinformation campaigns that serve political agendas and suspicious foreign interests," it added.

For the past three days, the coastal region of Syria has been in a heightened state of security following attacks by elements of the former regime on security patrols.

Gayyas Delle, commander of part of the deposed regime forces who was involved in ambushing security forces, announced the formation of a military council to overthrow the government.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president Jan. 29 for a transitional period.








