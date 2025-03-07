Thousands protest attack on security forces in Syria

Thousands of people gathered in the Syrian capital of Damascus and in Idlib, Homs, Hama, Daraa, and Quneitra provinces to protest an attack on security forces in Latakia.

The protest was in response to an attack by forces loyal to the ousted Bashar Assad regime in the Jableh district of Latakia province, which resulted in the deaths of 11 members of the Syrian army.

The demonstrators came together to show their opposition to the attack.

In the capital, protesters gathered in Al-Omari Square, condemning the assault carried out by forces of the Assad regime on the Syrian army.

Carrying Syrian flags, they chanted slogans against sectarianism and expressed their opposition to the division of the country.



