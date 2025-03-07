Jordan to host talks on counterterrorism, drug trafficking

Jordan's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that the kingdom will host a meeting for Syria's neighboring countries.

"The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will host a meeting on Sunday for Syria's neighboring countries to discuss operational mechanisms for cooperation in combating terrorism, drug and arms trafficking, and addressing other shared challenges," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting will also explore "ways to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country based on principles that ensure its unity, sovereignty, security and stability, eliminate terrorism, facilitate voluntary refugee returns and safeguard the rights of all Syrians."

Participants will include foreign ministers, defense ministers, military leaders and intelligence chiefs from Jordan, Türkiye, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.



