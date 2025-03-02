NewsMiddle East
Israel arrests resident for allegedly contacting Iranian intelligence
Israeli authorities have apprehended a resident of Beersheba on suspicion of espionage. The suspect is accused of contacting Iranian intelligence and offering to sell sensitive information, including alleged access to a nuclear research center.
Israeli police said on Sunday a resident of the southern city of Beersheba was arrested for allegedly initiating contact with Iranian intelligence and offering to sell sensitive information including claims of access to a nuclear research centre.