Israel denies entry to EU parliament member over support for Palestinians

Israel announced on Monday that it will deny entry to European Parliament Member Rima Hassan, who is scheduled to arrive in the coming hours from Belgium, due to her support for Palestinians.



"Hassan, who is expected to land from Brussels in the coming hour, consistently works to promote boycotts against Israel in addition to numerous public statements both on social media and in media interviews," Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel's office said in a statement.

Hassan is a French national of Palestinian origin known for her supportive stance toward the Palestinian cause and for highlighting Israel's atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, temporarily halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.