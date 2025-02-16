Egypt says preparing ‘comprehensive’ plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confirmed on Sunday that his country is preparing a "comprehensive" plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing Palestinians.

The confirmation came during Sisi's meeting in Cairo with Ronald Lauder, the head of the World Jewish Congress.

Talks between Sisi and Lauder dwelt on ways to restore regional stability and Egypt's efforts to implement a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, including the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave, a presidency statement said.

The Egyptian president emphasized the importance of "beginning the reconstruction of Gaza and ensuring that its residents are not displaced from their land," the statement said.

He also underlined the necessity for all parties "to act responsibly to maintain the ceasefire," warning that an expansion of the conflict "will harm all parties."

"The establishment of a Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace," Sisi said.

Following the meeting, Lauder said he is keen on consulting with Egypt on various relevant issues given its leading role in achieving peace in the Middle East, the statement said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for taking over Gaza and resettling its population to develop what he called "the Riviera of the Middle East." The idea has been rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

The controversial proposal came amid the ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed nearly 48,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.





