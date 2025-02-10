UN welcomes formation of new Lebanese government, pledges support

This handout picture released by the Lebanese presidency shows designate Prime Minister Nawaf Salam delivering a statement to the press at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut on February 8, 2025. (AFP Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Sunday the formation of Lebanon's new government under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, pledging support for its priorities.

His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said the UN looks forward to working closely with the government on consolidating the cessation of hostilities, implementing UN resolutions, and addressing the needs of Lebanon's population through recovery and reform. He also underscored the importance of the implementation of a "comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable" reform agenda.

The UN reiterated its commitment to Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence in line with the Taif Accords, the Baabda Declaration and Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006) and 1559 (2004).

Resolution 1701, adopted unanimously in 2006, calls for a permanent ceasefire between the Hezbollah group and Israel and the creation of a buffer zone. Resolution 1559 emphasizes the withdrawal of foreign forces and the disbandment of militias.

The new government, formed on Saturday, is Lebanon's first since 2022. President Joseph Aoun accepted the resignation of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and signed a decree with Salam to appoint a 24-member Cabinet.