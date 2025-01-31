Hamas releases list of 16 senior leaders killed during Israel’s war on Gaza

A Palestinian man watches news on TV in a cafe in Nablus city in the Israel-occupied West Bank on January 30, 2025, after a spokesman for Hamas' armed wing announced the death of its military chief Mohammed Deif. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian group Hamas has released a list of 16 senior leaders from its political bureau who were killed during Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Saleh Al-Arouri.

In a statement issued Friday, the group also confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the commander of its military wing, along with other top-ranking military leaders such as Marwan Issa, Ahmed Al-Ghandour, and Ayman Nofal.

Hamas "praised the fallen leaders for their role in the resistance fight against Israel" and vowed that "their deaths would not weaken the (group's) resistance."

On Jan. 19, a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel went into effect, initially lasting 42 days, during which negotiations will continue for subsequent phases of the deal. The agreement is mediated by Egypt and Qatar, with support from the US.

Israel's genocidal war has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.