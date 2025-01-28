Rafah crossing to open soon in presence of European observers: Egypt

The Egyptian foreign minister said that once the Palestinian side finalizes preparations, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will soon be operational in the presence of European observers.

Badr Abdelatty late on Monday told the Al-Qahera News channel that the Egyptian side of the crossing was ready but the Israeli army had destroyed several facilities on the Palestinian side of the crossing.

He added that the Rafah crossing will be operated in the presence of observers from the European Union.

"Egypt is providing all possible facilities, and aid is entering through the Karm Abu Salem crossing," he said.

Since May 24 last year, the aid trucks have been entering Gaza through the Karm Abu Salem crossing (also known by Israel as Kerem Shalom crossing) after the Israeli army occupied the Rafah crossing, and destroyed large parts of its facilities.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 111,400 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The ceasefire deal stipulates the entry of some 600 aid trucks into Gaza on a daily basis, as well as the opening of the Rafah border crossing on day seven of the ceasefire. However, arrangements for its opening are not yet completed.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



























