Palestinian killed as Israeli army targets bulldozer despite ceasefire

The Israeli army struck a bulldozer in the central Gaza Strip late Monday, killing one Palestinian and injuring others, in a new violation of the ceasefire that took effect on Jan. 19.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, eyewitnesses said the bulldozer was assisting a stuck vehicle in the Nuweiri area, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, when an Israeli aircraft targeted it, killing the driver and wounding others.

This marks the second fatality caused by the Israeli army since Palestinians began returning to the northern Gaza Strip. Earlier, a Palestinian girl was killed and three others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting displaced civilians returning via the coastal al-Rashid Street.

The Israeli army acknowledged opening fire on Palestinians and their vehicles in various areas of Gaza on Monday, claiming they had entered unauthorized zones.

Earlier in the day, displaced Palestinians from southern Gaza started returning to the north. The Gaza Media Office reported that over 300,000 individuals crossed into northern Gaza via al-Rashid Street in the west and Salah al-Din Street in the east.

The ceasefire agreement, which began on Jan. 19, halted Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 111,400 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The conflict has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children, creating one of the worst global humanitarian disasters.

In November last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





