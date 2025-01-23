Development Road Project important not only for Iraq, but also for Türkiye, Qatar, says Mosul governor

Mosul Governor Abdulqadir al-Dakhil said the Development Road Project is a strategically significant initiative for Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar, and the UAE.

In the first of a series of reports on "A New Mosul on the Path to Development," Mosul Governor Abdulqadir al-Dakhil and Mosul Chamber of Commerce Chairman Muqbil Siddiq al-Dabbagh spoke with Anadolu about the project's contributions to the city, the role Turkish companies play in Mosul's development, and their expectations of Turkish investors.



Al-Dakhil emphasized that 50% of the project's section within Iraq's borders will pass through Mosul, which is expected to reap significant benefits. He noted, "The construction of factories, workplaces, and stations along the route passing through Mosul will substantially boost the city's economy."

Highlighting the importance of the Development Road Project for the region, al-Dakhil praised Türkiye's support and the contributions of Turkish companies to Mosul's recent progress.

He added, "We are very pleased that Türkiye is strongly supporting this project. Along with this project, we want to see the quality of Turkish companies in Mosul."

Al-Dakhil expressed a desire for an increased presence of Turkish companies in Mosul, citing Iraq's need for Türkiye's expertise in the industrial and agricultural sectors. He said, "We believe the Development Road Project will lay the groundwork for advancements in Mosul's industrial and agricultural domains."

STRENGTHENING TRADE TIES BETWEEN IRAQ AND TÜRKİYE



Muqbil Siddiq al-Dabbagh, chairman of the Mosul Chamber of Commerce, underlined the economic contributions the Development Road Project will bring to Iraq, particularly Mosul.

He said, "With this international project, Iraq, and especially Mosul, will reconnect with the world."

Al-Dabbagh also highlighted the historical ties and trade relations between Iraq and Türkiye, pointing out strong cooperation between Mosul's and Turkish businessmen.

"There is particularly serious trust and cooperation between Mosul and Turkish businessmen," he said. "As the Mosul Chamber of Commerce, we have agreements with various chambers of commerce in Türkiye.

We have signed significant agreements with the chambers of commerce in Mersin, Istanbul, Gaziantep, and Bartın. We participate in many fairs held in Türkiye and benefit greatly from them."

Al-Dabbagh concluded by emphasizing the importance of further strengthening trade ties to boost Mosul's economic development.