UN chief 'deeply concerned' about Israeli military raid in northern West Bank

The UN chief on Tuesday denounced Israeli military's attacks in the occupied West Bank, urging it to "exercise maximum restraint."

In response to Anadolu's question on increased attacks by Israel in the occupied West Bank as well as rising illegal Israeli settler violence, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference that Antonio Guterres "remains deeply concerned about the ongoing violence in the occupied West Bank, particularly the ongoing large scale military operation in Jenin."

"The secretary-general, urges security forces to exercise maximum restraint and use lethal force only when it is strictly unavoidable to protect life," he said.

Haq noted the "extreme" concern of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) "about the safety and well-being of Palestinians in Jenin city and the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, where the Israeli forces have been operating today."

"According to initial reports, air strikes, heavy bulldozing and the operation of undercover forces have resulted in several fatalities and dozens of injuries, including among medical personnel," he said.

Haq further noted that about 2,000 families had been displaced from the Jenin camp as a result of Israel's intense attacks.

"Previous Israeli operations in Jenin refugee camp have damaged critical infrastructure, and as a result, the camp remains largely disconnected from basic services, including water," he said, adding that access to electricity also is difficult in the camp.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

- 'More than 90% of housing units in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed'

Haq said displaced Palestinians are returning to Gaza as a ceasefire took effect Sunday.

"According to our partners working on the shelter response, more than 90% of housing units in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed over the past 15 months," he said.

Urging UN member states and partners to support aid efforts to "meet the overwhelming needs," Haq said the UN is "working to get vital aid to people as fast as humanly possible."

The ceasefire agreement suspended Israel's genocidal war on Gaza which has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 110,700 others since Oct. 7, 2023.

The three-phase agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







