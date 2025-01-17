Mideast cannot overcome instabilities if solution is only about security: French president

 Contact Us
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that a political solution based on two-state coexistence is key to stabilizing the Middle East, ahead of his visit to Lebanon. He highlighted France's diplomatic efforts and regional cooperation to support Lebanon's political reforms and recovery.

Published January 17,2025
The Middle East cannot overcome instabilities if the solution is only about security, the French president said before heading to Lebanon.

"Everything that happened shows that only a political solution, based on the co-existence of two states, would allow to stabilize the region permanently," Emmanuel Macron told the French-speaking Lebanese daily L'Orient-le-Jour for an interview published late Thursday.

Hailing the political progress in Lebanon, Macron emphasized his country's diplomatic role in the process.

The French diplomacy "worked relentlessly to re-engage Riyad and other partners" in the Lebanese issue, the president said and stressed the importance of regional cooperation.

Macron's one-day visit aims to support President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

The French president is expected to discuss with Lebanese officials political reforms, economic recovery efforts, and international support for the country.

Aoun was elected president on Jan. 9 after over two years of a presidential vacancy due to political disputes.

His election follows a devastating Israeli military campaign last fall which left Lebanon grappling with worsening political divisions and economic hardships.