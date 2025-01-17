Mideast cannot overcome instabilities if solution is only about security: French president

The Middle East cannot overcome instabilities if the solution is only about security, the French president said before heading to Lebanon.

"Everything that happened shows that only a political solution, based on the co-existence of two states, would allow to stabilize the region permanently," Emmanuel Macron told the French-speaking Lebanese daily L'Orient-le-Jour for an interview published late Thursday.

Hailing the political progress in Lebanon, Macron emphasized his country's diplomatic role in the process.

The French diplomacy "worked relentlessly to re-engage Riyad and other partners" in the Lebanese issue, the president said and stressed the importance of regional cooperation.

Macron's one-day visit aims to support President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

The French president is expected to discuss with Lebanese officials political reforms, economic recovery efforts, and international support for the country.

Aoun was elected president on Jan. 9 after over two years of a presidential vacancy due to political disputes.

His election follows a devastating Israeli military campaign last fall which left Lebanon grappling with worsening political divisions and economic hardships.





