EU official announces €235M Syria aid package in meeting with new administration leader

EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib announced on Friday a 235 million euro aid package for Syria as she met in Damascus with Ahmed al-Sharaa, head of the new administration in the war-torn country.

It was the first visit of an EU commissioner to the country since the fall of the Assad regime last month.

Lahbib said on X that she had a "cordial & comprehensive meeting" with Al-Sharaa about the geopolitical situation in Syria and the broader region.

"Here to see the needs of the people & continue our support," she said, adding that the EU's message was clear: "The future of Syria belongs to ALL Syrians. Governance needs to be inclusive. I will report back to EU ministers on the reassuring messages I heard from the authorities."

The meeting is part of a series of visits by Arab, regional, international, and UN delegations to understand the vision of the new Syrian administration.

An EU statement said the funding will provide emergency assistance, including food, medical aid and essential health services, shelter solutions, cash transfers and educational support to children.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The new administration has called for the lifting of sanctions to recover from the effects of nearly 14 years of civil war.