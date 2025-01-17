Cease-fire deal in Gaza could pave way for peace in Palestine: Venezuela’s Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said that the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could pave the way for peace in Palestine.

"We welcome the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and Israel, and we hope for the unity of all humanity and the opening of pathways to peace for the Palestinian people," Maduro said during his address in the capital Caracas.

Stressing the prolonged suffering in Gaza, Maduro said that the cease-fire reached in Gaza could "open the door" to peace in Palestine.

"Humanity is undergoing a period of transformation, and we are part of these major changes. Let us continue to seek respect for international law and human life," he added.

Maduro also reaffirmed Venezuela's continued support for the Palestinian cause.

Late Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed the cease-fire deal, which is set to come into effect on Sunday.

He outlined the first phase, which will last 42 days and include the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The announcement comes on day 467 of Israel's genocide against Gaza, which with US backing has killed and wounded more than 156,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



