Hamas denies Netanyahu’s claims, says committed to Gaza cease-fire deal

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas denied on Thursday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims about reneging on a cease-fire deal announced by mediators, stressing its commitment to the agreement.

"Hamas is committed to the cease-fire agreement announced by the mediators," senior group leader Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement.

Netanyahu's office said early Thursday that the Cabinet would not convene to ratify the cease-fire deal until Hamas approved the agreement announced by mediators.

Israel's Security Cabinet was scheduled to meet on Thursday to ratify the deal.



