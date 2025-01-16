 Contact Us
Hamas denies Netanyahu's claims, says committed to Gaza cease-fire deal

Israel's Security Cabinet was set to meet Thursday to ratify the deal.

Published January 16,2025
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas denied on Thursday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims about reneging on a cease-fire deal announced by mediators, stressing its commitment to the agreement.

"Hamas is committed to the cease-fire agreement announced by the mediators," senior group leader Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement.

Netanyahu's office said early Thursday that the Cabinet would not convene to ratify the cease-fire deal until Hamas approved the agreement announced by mediators.

Israel's Security Cabinet was scheduled to meet on Thursday to ratify the deal.