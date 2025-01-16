Germany demands Russia close its military bases in Syria

Germany on Thursday called on Russia to shut down its military bases in Syria and withdraw its troops from the country.

Tobias Lindner, Germany's Syria coordinator, told news magazine Der Spiegel that Russia must respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"When we say that Syria's territorial integrity must be inviolable, then that applies to all actors, and especially to Russia. The Russian bases in Syria must close, and Russia must withdraw its troops," Lindner said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported the Assad regime and thus waged war against the Syrian people. The Syrians have more than painful memories of this," he added.

Asked about existing bilateral agreements securing Russia's military bases in Syria, Lindner said, "Agreements can be terminated. But of course, the decision lies with the Syrians themselves."

Lindner emphasized that Russian military presence in Syria has broader implications for European security. "The Russians are there so they can operate in the Mediterranean, in Libya, and in Africa," he said. "Russia is the biggest threat to European security for the foreseeable future."