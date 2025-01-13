Lebanese president begins parliamentary consultations to nominate new prime minister

Lebanon's newly elected President Joseph Aoun on Monday began parliamentary consultations to select a prime minister who will form a new government under his presidency.

Aoun's consultations started Monday morning at the presidential palace east of Beirut, Anadolu correspondent reported.

Aoun is meeting independently with parliamentary blocs and independent MPs throughout the day. He will later announce the name of the prime minister who receives the most nominations.

According to declarations from parliamentary blocs and independent MPs, the main contenders for the premiership are outgoing Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Judge Nawaf Salam.

MP Fouad Makhzoumi announced on X Monday his withdrawal from the race, citing that "having multiple opposition candidates would ... lead to everyone losing, while Lebanon needs a radical change in governance."

He added that his withdrawal aims to create an opportunity "for consensus among all those who believe in the necessity of change around the name of Judge Nawaf Salam," in opposition to what he described as the "establishment candidate" (referring to Mikati).

Parliamentary consultations to select a prime minister are a constitutional process conducted by the president in accordance with Article 53 of the constitution.

These consultations take place following the resignation or expiration of a government's term. The president invites parliamentary blocs and independent MPs for individual meetings, asking them to nominate a candidate for the premiership.

The results of the consultations are recorded, after which the president issues a decree appointing the individual with the most parliamentary support.

Although these consultations are mandatory, the president is not bound by their outcome but generally adheres to the majority's choice.

The process of forming a government, however, often takes considerable time due to Lebanon's political and sectarian complexities.

By tradition in Lebanon, the prime minister is a Sunni Muslim, the president a Maronite Christian, and the speaker of parliament a Shia Muslim.

Aoun was elected by the Lebanese parliament on Thursday, ending over two years of political vacuum since President Michel Aoun left office in October 2022.