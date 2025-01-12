4 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza

The Israeli military said four soldiers were killed and six were wounded Saturday in the northern Gaza Strip.

The military confirmed that three of the soldiers killed in the fighting in Beit Hanoun, a town in northern Gaza, were from the Nahal Brigade.

It reported that six soldiers were injured in the same clashes, with two in serious condition.

Since Oct. 27, 2023, the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza has risen to 400.

Israeli military's data shows the number of soldiers killed since Oct.7, 2023, hit 835.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 46,500 victims, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.











