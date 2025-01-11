ISRAELS EXPANSIONIST POLICIES AN ISSUE FOR GLOBAL COMMUNITY, JUSTICE: TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that Israel's expansionist policies in the region have become an issue not only for regional countries but also for the international community and global justice.

Fidan made the remarks in a meeting in Istanbul with representatives from national and international media organizations based in Türkiye, where he addressed the current political landscape.

In response to a question about the potential for direct conflict between Türkiye and Israel due to Israel's expansionist policies in southern Syria, Fidan said the "issue is not Türkiye's problem alone. We will face and overcome global and regional challenges posed by Israel, together with our regional allies, global actors and partners."

On Turkish-Greek relations, Fidan said the "positive relationship initiated at the leadership level between Turkey and Greece is providing a good environment for resolving the inherited issues from both our near and distant past, and we are working to continue this effort."

He noted that internal political pressures in Greece have created a different foundation for managing existing problems.

"We are determined to move forward on this issue, and I believe that if the public opinion in both Türkiye and Greece continues to support this process, we can make positive progress. The key is the courage of the leaders."

-RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

"There is a delayed peace" on the Russia-Ukraine war, he said. "Looking at some of the statements coming from (Donald) Trump's camp, unfortunately, there will be no outcome different from the parameters we outlined two years ago through our shuttle diplomacy."

He noted that mediation efforts concerning the Gaza Strip had been complicated by international actors seeking to buy time for Israel rather than securing a deal.

Noting that the Russia-Ukraine war is entering its fourth year, Fidan stated that, thanks to the Grain Agreement facilitated by Türkiye, 33 million tons of grain have entered global markets.

He underlined that Türkiye will continue to maintain its principled stance, supporting all efforts for peace. "In line with the importance we place on preventive diplomacy and international mediation, we are leading numerous initiatives across a broad geography," he said.

Touching on Ankara's mediation efforts between Somalia and Ethiopia, he stated: "In the coming period, you will see us leading other initiatives, peace platforms, and processes that highlight our role as a problem-solver and mediator, particularly in our immediate surroundings and on the international stage."

Fidan also highlighted significant progress made in defense cooperation with African countries.

- RELATIONS WITH WEST, NATO

On Türkiye-EU relations, Fidan said that while Anakra has consistently supported its full membership perspective, the EU has not reciprocated.

"We see early signs that more significant breaks may occur in 2025. Are we ready for a resilient regional solidarity, a collaboration that includes all partners? Our primary priority should be to renew our political language and perspective in this direction. Türkiye has been fighting this battle for 20 years," he said.

Fidan pointed out that certain issues regarding Türkiye in the EU are being held hostage by smaller technical reasons, preventing large strategic goals from being achieved. "These small obstacles, whether within EU membership or outside it, are hindering our strategic interests," he added.

Türkiye is strengthening NATO in line with the spirit of alliance, said Fidan, adding that with the capabilities and capacity that the country contributes to the alliance, "it has reached a very significant position."

"Our hosting of the NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting in 2025 and the upcoming NATO summit after 2025 is a clear indication of the importance we attach to the alliance," said Fidan.

Stressing that Türkiye and the US are two countries that need each other in terms of both regional and global power balances, Fidan said the comprehensive and multidimensional cooperation between the two nations has become "even more important in today's geopolitical context."

He said Ankara will continue to engage in "constructive and open dialogue with the new US administration."

Türkiye aims to continue the momentum it gained in relations with the US and strengthen them "even more" following the inauguration of Donald Trump.

However, on the US stance on the PKK/YPG terror organization in the region, Fidan said Türkiye believes it is wrong to use one terror group to keep another in prison, adding that the US is aware of that.

Saying the process started before the current US administration, Fidan said the administration tried to "pass it on to the next administration without incident."

He reiterated that Türkiye has repeatedly stated that it undermines the spirit of alliance and is contrary to any spirit of solidarity.

"We will not hesitate to take steps that prioritize our national interests and security in this regard," he said. "And they know that already."

Pointing that there are alternative measures to maintain the conditions of ISIS (Daesh) prisoners, he said that the matters are to be discussed rationally.

However, he stated that the issues would now fall under the jurisdiction of the new administration, as the previous one no longer had much say on the matter.

On relations with China, Fidan highlighted the strong progress made in 2024, particularly with high-level visits that have boosted cooperation.

On relations with the EU, Fidan underlined the importance of revitalizing ties.

"We have a well-functioning bilateral relationship with EU countries, but the relationship with EU institutions has not developed at the same pace. However, we made some progress in this area last year," he noted.

Noting that 2024 marked a year of significant steps toward further institutionalizing and advancing relations with the Turkic States Organization (TDT) and the Turkic World, Fidan stated similar to organizations like the OSCE,

NATO, and other UN bodies, member states of the Turkic States Organization would now have permanent ambassadors at the organization.

He underlined that with the end of the occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a historic opportunity window had opened for lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the region, stressing the importance of the development for the region.

- FIDAN'S UAE VISIT

In his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Fidan discussed regional matters in depth with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, particularly focusing on the situation in Sudan.

He emphasized the need for mediation between parties in Sudan, where, despite existing mechanisms, conflicts have not stopped, leading to a significant humanitarian crisis.

The minister also discussed the situation in Syria, highlighting coordination efforts between Turkish ministries and state institutions to address infrastructure issues.

He pointed out Türkiye's humanitarian aid efforts to provide food to some of the most deprived regions and noted development projects, which involve state and international organizations.

- TÜRKIYE'S EXPECTATIONS OF PKK TERROR GROUP

Addressing the issue of foreign PKK terror members in Syria, Fidan stated that Türkiye expects foreign actors, including PKK members from Syria, Iraq, Iran and Europe, to leave the country, and emphasized the importance of Syria's national security, unity and territorial integrity.

Regarding Iran, Fidan stressed the importance of maintaining good neighborly relations and strengthening ties, while urging Iran to support Türkiye's efforts in combating the PKK.

He expressed hope that Iran would adopt different policy preferences in the new era.

















